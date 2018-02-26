Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar - WNEM TV 5

Education agency investigates Michigan State over Nassar

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
CNN CNN
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Education Department has opened an investigation into how Michigan State University handled allegations of sexual assault against Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar was a campus sports doctor who has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other women and girls and for child pornography crimes.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says investigators will look at "systemic issues" with regard how to the school deals with such complaints. She says Nassar's actions "are unimaginable."

She adds, "The bravery shown by the survivors has been remarkable."

DeVos says the university's acting president, John Engler, has ordered the school to cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Michigan Attorney General's office also is investigating Michigan State's handling of Nassar.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.