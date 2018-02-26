Worker caught in suburban Detroit trench collapse - WNEM TV 5

Worker caught in suburban Detroit trench collapse

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
WNEM WNEM
DETROIT (AP) -

Rescue personnel are working to free a construction worker caught in a trench collapse in suburban Detroit.

Sterling Heights Police said the worker was part of a private crew that they say is working to demolish a building when the trench collapsed around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say workers were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.

The worker's condition wasn't immediately known.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.