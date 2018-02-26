Worker caught in suburban Detroit trench collapse

Rescue personnel are working to free a construction worker caught in a trench collapse in suburban Detroit.

Sterling Heights Police said the worker was part of a private crew that they say is working to demolish a building when the trench collapsed around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Police say workers were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.

The worker's condition wasn't immediately known.

