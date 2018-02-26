Mother charged, arraigned in death of 3-year-old daughter - WNEM TV 5

Mother charged, arraigned in death of 3-year-old daughter

WAYNE, MI (AP) -

A Detroit-area mother has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 24-year-old Cassandra Kay Michalski was arraigned Monday on felony murder and first-degree child abuse charges.

Skylar Michalski was pronounced dead on arrival on Nov. 10 at an area hospital. Authorities say she suffered head, neck and back injuries. A medical examiner determined this month that her death was a homicide due to head trauma.

Cassandra Michalski of Wayne was arrested over the weekend. She faces a March 6 probable cause conference in 29th District Court in Wayne. Michalski was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Court records say she was expected to receive a court-appointed attorney.

