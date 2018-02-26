Work stressing you out? Have a dog or cat visit your office

A new program by the Genesee County Humane Society is adding more cuddles to your nine-to-five grind.

Dozens of adorable pups and cats are up for adoption and are making their way to local offices to spread a few smiles.

The Humane Society of Genesee County is making workdays a little less stressful with a new program called Think Pawsitive.

“If you’re having a bad day at work, why not have an animal come in,” said Mari Brooks who is the Humane Society Educator and Outreach Coordinator.

Work can be a stressful place at times, but Brooks said you might be amazed by what just one hour with some cuddly animals can do.

She said their newest program is sure to brighten your day.

“We just kind of come in for an hour, set up, you can play with them, hang out with them, and then we leave with them,” Brooks said.

Brookes said sometimes folks end up meeting a new family member to take home.

“We are doing dogs and cats puppies and kittens, it kind of depends on what we have available in our shelter, is what we will have to bring,” Brooks said.

The sessions are free for any company interested. They’ve only been doing the visits for two weeks but the feedback has been very well received.

“People are really excited about the program and I’m very excited to just kind of go out and brighten their day, even if it is just for one day,” Brooks said.

If you’d like to have some pups and kittens come to your work, visit the Genesee County Humane Society's website.

