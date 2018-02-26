Nassar victims help unveil Michigan legislation - WNEM TV 5

Nassar victims help unveil Michigan legislation

LANSING, MI

Victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar sexual abuse have helped to unveil what is described as sweeping legislation to update Michigan's laws.

Bills introduced Monday would lengthen certain time limits for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue and would add college employees and youth sports coaches, trainers and volunteers to Michigan's list of people who must report suspected abuse or neglect to children's protective services.

Other measures would eliminate or lengthen the statute of limitations to give prosecutors more time to bring charges in cases of second- and third-degree sexual misconduct.

Victims and legislators say such measures address systemic flaws that allowed Nassar to abuse young athletes for so long.

Among the women who spoke at a Capitol news conference was Olympian Jordyn Wieber, who spoke at Nassar's sentencing and says "activism can create action that results in change."

