Deputies rescue barricaded gunman inside house fire

Deputies were able to de-escalate a situation after a gunman barricaded himself in a home that was on fire.

On Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5:58 p.m., Lapeer County Central Dispatch received a call from a relative about a man, who was about 50-years-old, who was planing to harm himself.

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said there were concerns that the house was on fire because smoke alarms could be heard in the background.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputy William Osborne arrived at the home on Martus Road in North Branch and did not see any smoke or flames.

Deputy Osborne saw someone through a window that was trying to light a fire but lost sight of the individual as the home quickly started to fill with smoke.

Osborne tried to approach the home but heard a rack of a shotgun and a man ordered deputies not to enter the home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies established a perimeter and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Special Response Team as the scene turned into a barricaded gunman situation.

At about 6:30 p.m., Deputy Mike Tappen made contact with the man through a basement window.

Deputy Tappen negotiated with the man and he surrendered his shotgun by throwing it out the window.

The man refused to leave the home and invited Tappen into the basement

Tappen entered the home through the basement window and then helped the man out the basement by pushing him through the window while Deputy Osborne and Sgt. Jeremy Herefert pulled the man’s arms.

North Branch and Deerfield Township Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The man was taken to McLaren in Lapeer to be treated for his burns and smoke inhalation. He was later taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Deputy Tappen was not injured in the incident.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

