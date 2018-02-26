Law enforcement officers credited with saving man's life

Law enforcement officers are being credited with saving a 19-year-old’s life.

The Clio man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado about 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 when he crashed.

A family member called 911 to report the crash and say the man had stopped breathing and CPR was started, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Craig Cummings responded to the park and ride at I-69 and Lake Nepessing Road in Elba Township where the driver and the vehicle were located.

Cummings began lifesaving measures. Then Deputy Dan Hinsberger arrived with an AED and Lapeer Police Officer Larry Taylor arrived with Narcan.

The Narcan was administered while CPR continued. The man regained a pulse and other vital signs, the sheriff’s office said.

He was transported to McLaren in Lapeer where he was interviewed.

It was determined the driver had struck a roadway sign somewhere along I-69, the sheriff’s office said.

Cummings located the sign on the eastbound I-69 ramp for Belsay Road in Burton. The Burton Police Department was contacted and is taking on the investigation.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if any citations were issued.

