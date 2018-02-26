DeRozan and Lowry each score 20, Raptors rout Pistons 123-94

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry each scored 20 points, Serge Ibaka had 19 and the Toronto Raptors routed the Detroit Pistons 123-94 on Monday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Pascal Siakam added 11 points as the Raptors improved to 25-5 at home, the best record in the NBA.

The Eastern Conference leaders bounced back from Friday's overtime loss against Milwaukee, using spurts at the start of the second and third quarters to hand the slumping Pistons their third straight defeat and sixth in seven games.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 18 rebounds but Detroit lost its fourth consecutive meeting with Toronto. Ish Smith scored 16 points, Reggie Bullock had 14, and Blake Griffin and Dwight Buycks added 12 apiece for the Pistons, who fell three games behind idle Miami for the final playoff spot in the East.

James Ennis scored 10 points for the Pistons, who never led after the first quarter.

All six of Lowry's field goals were 3-pointers. He finished 6 for 8 from long range and missed two attempts from inside the arc.

DeRozan scored 11 points in the first and Toronto led 30-26 after one.

After Buycks scored the opening basket of the second, Toronto responded with a 10-0 run, taking a 40-28 lead with 9:30 left in the half. Bullock scored eight points in the second as the Pistons closed the half with a 12-6 run, cutting it to 59-53 at the break.

Ibaka scored seven points as the Raptors pulled away with a 19-4 run to begin the second half. Ibaka had nine in the third and Lowry added eight as Toronto took a 93-75 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Coach Stan Van Gundy said G Reggie Jackson (sprained right ankle) is expected to resume practicing before a six-game Western Conference road trip that begins March 13. ... Drummond had nine rebounds in the first quarter.

Raptors: DeRozan went 10 for 11 at the free throw line. He was the only Toronto player to miss a free throw, as the Raptors finished 22 for 23. ... Ibaka had nine rebounds.

