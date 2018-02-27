Changes loom for the start of March

It was a fabulous start to the week in Mid-Michigan and things have only gotten better as we've coasted through our Tuesday. Sunshine? Check. Mild temperatures? Check. Dry conditions? Check.

We hope you've had the chance to enjoy the conditions today, because the weather gets a bit cooler and a little messier later on this week.

Current Weather Alerts

Flood Warnings remain in place for the Saginaw River. For more specific information on these warnings, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Record Warmth

A few locations tied or broke record high temperatures today! Some of those cities are listed below with their old records:

Saginaw: 59 o (59 o , 1932)

(59 , 1932) Flint: 59 o (59 o , 1932)

(59 , 1932) Houghton Lake: 56o (50o, 2000)

Several locations were able to creep into the lower 60s this afternoon, with many of those spots setting records as well.

Overnight

Clouds will continue to build overnight, bringing along a few isolated sprinkles. Most of these will favor areas along and north of US-10, but will prove to be little more than a nuisance.

Temperatures will remain very mild by late-February standards, dipping only to the upper 30s for most of the region. Winds will be light at 6-12 mph out of the south.

Wednesday

The skies will remain mostly cloudy into our Wednesday, with the chance for a spotty shower or two. Temperatures won't get quite as warm as they are today, but we can still expect our highs to top out in the low 50s.

Calmer winds will carry into the overnight, and the next good chance for rain and snow arrives on Thursday. With much uncertainty still surrounding this approaching system, be sure to check back with the First Warn 5 Weather Team for updates as we progress towards the event.

Thursday

March comes to town on Thursday, and it reminds us that it is still very much Winter. A disturbance emerging from the central Plains will spread a wintry mix into the region during the morning, which will then transition over to a period of wet snow late in the afternoon and evening. Areas along I-69 will hover closer to rain for much of the event before the change, while most others will see a blend of rain, snow, and sleet. Highs will be limited to around 40 degrees.

That brings us to the question of snowfall. A slushy accumulation looks to be in the cards for most of Mid-Michigan, but the challenge we face tonight is a large degree of disagreement among the available forecast data regarding how much snow will accumulate and where. See the included graphic for our first call on expected snowfall through Friday morning, but please check back with us over the next 24 hours for updates as we work to refine these numbers. Be prepared for the possibility that they may go up as well.

