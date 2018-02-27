Changes loom for the start of March

A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The drive-thru worker said the man shot her in the face with a paintball gun because the frappe machine wasn't working.More >
The drive-thru worker said the man shot her in the face with a paintball gun because the frappe machine wasn't working.More >
Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain announced Tuesday evening classes are canceled at Thompson Middle School tomorrow after a threat.More >
Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain announced Tuesday evening classes are canceled at Thompson Middle School tomorrow after a threat.More >
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >
The image has gone viral, sightings of an extremely rare cardinal have biologists searching Shelby County, Alabama for another look.More >