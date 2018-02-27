Generous sun provides big boost in temperatures

It was a fabulous start to the week in Mid-Michigan and things are only getting better as we roll right into Tuesday. Sunshine? Check. Mild temperatures? Check. Dry conditions? Check.

If you have the chance, find a way to enjoy today because the weather gets a bit cooler and a little messier later on this week.

Current Weather Alerts

Flood Warnings remain in place for the Saginaw and Shiawassee rivers. For more specific information on these warnings, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Expect no weather related issues as you get your Tuesday morning commute underway with clear skies still in place over the area this morning. Despite the clear skies and light winds, temperatures remained mild overnight with readings mostly in the lower and middle 30s out the door today.

That light wind this morning is out of a southwesterly direction and with the company of widespread sunshine again today, will guide our temperatures into the middle and upper 50s later on this afternoon. Some areas near the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron may be a little bit cooler with the cold waters.

Record-breaking temperatures will be within reach. Those values are listed below:

Saginaw 59° (1932)

Flint: 58° (1932)

Houghton Lake: 50° (2000)

Although light this morning, that wind will be picking up as the day goes on, running around 10-20 miles per hour sustained, with gusts of 25-30 miles per hour possible. If you have anything that blows around easily in the yard, you may want to bring that in before you leave the house.

Quiet conditions roll on into the evening hours, but skies will gradually cloud up, especially overnight. While a few showers will be possible overnight, most will stay dry as dry air from the last few days will give any potential showers an uphill battle. Expect lows to stay mild in the middle and upper 30s.

