Saginaw doctor sentenced for defrauding health insurers

A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.

Gavin Awerbuch was sentenced to 32 months in prison Monday and ordered to pay back $4 million.

Back in 2014, the Saginaw neurologist was accused of writing unnecessary prescriptions and billing insurers for procedures that never happened.

Awerbuch is one of several doctors who were investigated following allegations that a company called "Insys" paid doctors to prescribe its opioid product.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.