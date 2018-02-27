Michigan fast food worker shot in face with paintball gun

A fast food worker is speaking out after she says a customer shot her in the face with a paintball gun. The McDonald's employee said it's all because a broken machine kept the suspect from getting the drink he wanted.

The disturbing images were posted to Facebook, showing the painful aftermath of the attack.

“I was in shock and I was holding my face. I thought I got shot by a real gun,” the victim said.

The victim is too afraid to give her full name, but said she goes by Kivona.

"He drove up and I opened the window halfway to take his money. He shot me with a paintball gun and drove off," Kivona said.

Kivona also recalls the reason for the brutal attack that left her with wound only inches from her eye.

She said the paintball pistol-packing punk who did this was furious the frappe machine was out of order.

"It wasn't like I was being nasty or anything. I just took his order and I guess he wasn't satisfied with the answer he had gotten," she said.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. at McDonald's in Dearborn at Michigan and Gulley.

The shooter is described as a man in his 30s, heavy set, with a hat. He was driving a late model black colored Ford Crown Victoria.

“You’re going to get what’s coming to you, that’s all. You reap what you sew,” Kivona said. “He’s gonna get it real good.”

Thankfully, Kivona is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries. However, she hasn't decided if she'll return to work at McDonald's.

Anyone with info about the crime is urged to call Dearborn Police.

