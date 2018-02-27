Michigan quadruple murder suspect dies after shooting himself in Ohio

A Michigan man wanted in a deadly quadruple shooting in Detroit has died after shooting himself following a high-speed chase in Ohio.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old George Anthony Davis.

Davis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said Davis fled from officers in the Detroit metropolitan area early Monday. He eluded police and fled south toward Toledo.

At about 1:20 p.m., troopers spotted Davis on U.S. 20 near State Route 420. He immediately fled at a high rate of speed, police said, before crashing on I-280 near the intersection of Bahnsen Road in Lake Township. He then took off on foot, according to officials.

Shortly later, police reported David shot and killed himself. It’s unclear if any officers shot at Davis during the pursuit.

Davis was a suspect in a quadruple murder in Detroit.

Police said he shot and killed three people at a Sunoco gas station. He then drove to a home in the 15100 block of Faust Avenue where he shot and killed his cousin, according to officials.

