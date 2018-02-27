Morning Moment: Nudists upset USPS carrier won't deliver their mail

A nudist community in Florida is picking a fight with the postal service.

The nudists said one carrier refuses to deliver mail inside their community because people are not wearing clothes, but the USPS said the carrier has every right to refuse.

Leonard Rusin is tired of not getting important packages delivered to his home, just because he and his neighbors don't wear clothes.

"There's a postal creed and it doesn't say anything about them not coming to nudist resorts. I pay for a service, I expect that service,” Rusin said.

The residents in Eden RV Resort and City Retreat, a single-family home community, said the problem has gone on for months, every time one particular carrier is working.

Resident Eileen Hudak said the regular mail carrier has no issues delivering inside the park.

"It offends me that she does not do her job because if she can't do her job, then she shouldn't be having this job,” Hudak said.

There are mailboxes outside the gate, and that works just fine for envelopes. The issue is when packages don't fit inside.

Most carriers deliver boxes to the park office or to the residence, but this one carrier won't and supervisors have told residents that's her right.

"We don't get the mail that day and sometimes the mail is important, like our neighbor, it's his medication sometime, he can't wait until Monday or Tuesday to go and get it,” Hudak said.

Rusin is a disabled veteran and gets medication in the mail. The last time he didn't get his mail, it was from the IRS.

"I've come up to, if you're given a job, you gotta do it, 100 percent, not because you don't want to,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the post office said the carrier is doing nothing wrong because they use centralized delivery and they are not going to make her go beyond those gates if she's not comfortable.

Do you think the USPS carrier should be allowed to refuse delivering the nudists' mail inside their community? Take our poll below!

The TV5 Wake Up Team chimed in on the issue. Watch the video above to see their solution.

You can watch the Wake Up Team Monday-Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.