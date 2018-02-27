High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac

Hold on to the steering wheel, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Mighty Mac.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority issued the warning just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Vehicles especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being told to reduce speeds to 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

