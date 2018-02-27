High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac

A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
An eastbound vehicle driven by a 72-year-old Chesaning man hit the teen from behind.More >
And now a new optical illusion is taking over the internet.More >
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday for the victims of the double murder-suicide earlier this month in Huron County.More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
Law enforcement officers are being credited with saving a 19-year-old’s life. The Clio man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado about 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 when he crashed.More >
Another Mid-Michigan school district was disrupted by a potential threat on social media.More >
A Georgia woman who ran in the 10th Anniversary Disney Princess Half Marathon over the weekend says she lost a priceless necklace.More >
