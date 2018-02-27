Are you interested in being a weather spotter? - WNEM TV 5

Are you interested in being a weather spotter?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
stock photo stock photo
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Are you a weather enthusiast?

The Lapeer County Office of Emergency Management, Lapeer County Amateur Radio Association and Lapeer County CERT Team will be hosting Skywarn spotter training to teach residents how to accurately observe weather phenomena’s such as tornadoes, hail, wind and different cloud features.

"Skywarn spotters are essential to the National Weather Service, law enforcement and fire officials, and emergency managers," officials said in a press release. 

The training sessions will be held Thursday, April 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Pix Theatre on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.

They're free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.