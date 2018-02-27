Are you interested in being a weather spotter?

Are you a weather enthusiast?

The Lapeer County Office of Emergency Management, Lapeer County Amateur Radio Association and Lapeer County CERT Team will be hosting Skywarn spotter training to teach residents how to accurately observe weather phenomena’s such as tornadoes, hail, wind and different cloud features.

"Skywarn spotters are essential to the National Weather Service, law enforcement and fire officials, and emergency managers," officials said in a press release.

The training sessions will be held Thursday, April 5 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Pix Theatre on Nepessing Street in downtown Lapeer.

They're free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.