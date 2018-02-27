BREAKING: Man faces porn charges after allegedly posing as teen on Instagram

A man accused of posing as a young boy on Instagram and soliciting inappropriate photos from young female students has been arrested and charged with child pornography.

Police said 37-year-old Jason Schultz portrayed himself as a 12-year-old boy and asked several female students to send him inappropriate photos.

Schultz was originally charged with one count of accosting a child for indecent purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Boyd.

In December, Schultz posted bond after he was charged with two more crimes - child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to communicate with another person to commit a crime. His bond was set at $250,000.

Schultz was again arrested Monday, Feb. 26 and charged with nine more counts of child pornography, according to Det. David Berg with the Tittabawassee Township Police Department.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home on N. River Road in Tittabawassee Township in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said they are investigating incidents dating back to April of this year.

Some of the students who were contacted attended Freeland and Swan Valley Schools, according to investigators.

