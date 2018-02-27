Michigan men charged with running human trafficking operation

Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Tuesday multiple felony counts against 22-year-old Kyren Faciane and 39-year-old Carlos Fox, both of Detroit.

Schuette said an investigation led by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes task force found a sex trafficking operation being run since the beginning of 2018 in Southfield and Redford.

Agents went undercover in February 2018 which led to the arrests of Faciane and Fox.

Investigators said the victims were recruited, given highly addictive drugs, and then threatened if they tried to leave.

"Individuals who prey on and coerce young women into prostitution are despicable," Schuette said. "I want to thank my Department's Human Trafficking Unit that continues to tackle the horrible allegations of human trafficking again and again. This is a difficult, disturbing crime and they are dedicated to tackling it head on."

Both Faciane and Fox were charged with the following five felonies:

Two counts each of Human Trafficking — Force — Commercial Sex, 15-year felony

Two counts each Prostitution / Accepting Earnings, 20-year felony

One count each of Criminal Enterprise — Conducting, 20-year felony

