Family: Woman robbed, severely beaten is on road to recovery

The woman severely beaten and robbed of her purse in a downtown Saginaw building earlier this month is on the road to recovery.

Kathy Rogers' family contacted TV5 on Tuesday to say she has more surgeries ahead, but they're thankful for her recovery so far.

A GoFundMe page so far has raised than $20,000 to help in her recovery.

Rogers was robbed of her purse and severely beaten inside the building she works at 100 S. Jefferson Suite 401.

The suspect, 34-year-old Timothy Green, was taken into custody the next day in the emergency room at Covenant Hospital. He was there seeking mental health treatment, police said.

