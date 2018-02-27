Animal shelter in Michigan closed due to bacterial disease

An animal shelter in western Michigan has been closed since last week as part of an effort to curb the spread of a bacterial disease.

The Kent County Animal Shelter was shut down after staff learned a dog at there may have leptospirosis, an infection that can be transmitted from animals to humans and other pets.

Tests later confirmed the dog had the disease. The Kent County Health Department says the shelter remained closed Tuesday as the facility was being disinfected. The department says it hasn't seen symptoms of the illness in other animals at the facility.

The infection is rare in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, flu and gastrointestinal illness. The spread of infection can be controlled through antibiotics, sanitation and by limiting exposure to infected animals.

