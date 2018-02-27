Former firefighter sentenced for string of Michigan arsons

A former firefighter who confessed to lighting seven structures on fire in Michigan will spend at least six years in prison.

The Herald-Palladium reports that 40-year-old Kyle David Norden was sentenced Monday in Van Buren County Circuit Court to six to 20 years in prison for arson. He was also ordered to pay more than $500,000 in court costs and restitution.

Norden was once a Hartford firefighter. He was identified as a suspect in multiple fires in October and later confessed to lighting five in Van Buren County and two in Berrien County.

He was charged in October with six counts of arson, four of which were dismissed in January as part of a plea deal.

Norden apologized at his sentencing and says he needs help for depression.

