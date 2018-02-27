Delta Airlines sparking controversy by cutting ties with the NRA

Delta Airlines sparked some controversy when the company announced over the weekend it is cutting ties with the National Rifle Association, meaning discounts for members of the organization would no longer be offered.

Several other companies are jumping on the bandwagon but others are defending their relationship with the NRA.

“I have mixed feelings about the whole thing,” said Marshe Johnson.

Johnson is on the fence when it comes to companies like Delta Airlines cutting ties with the NRA.

The airline provider recently announced they would no longer give discounted rates to NRA members.

“It’s not somebody else’s right to take that from us,” Johnson said. “Just because somebody else messes up in the world.”

Since Johnson is pro-gun, she feels targeted, but she also likes flying Delta and believes both sides have a right to their opinion.

“I’m going to Florida at the end of June and I am flying through Delta,” Johnson said. “That’s who I always fly through. I just love their services, I love their planes.”

Now Delta isn’t the only corporation cutting ties with the NRA.

United Airlines, True Car, and Hertz have also ended their partnership with the organization.

“I don’t think it’s right because the NRA is been around for years,” said Ruby Knapp. “I don’t think they should cut it.”

Knapp thinks the NRA is being picked on and said the NRA is not responsible for the shooting in Florida that killed 17 people or any other shooting across the country.

She believes other people should be held accountable.

“I strongly believe that it’s the parents they were taking care of their kids like they should these kids wouldn’t be out there shooting people,” Knapp said.

Not all companies are jumping ship.

Fedex reaffirmed their commitment to the NRA and tech companies Apple and Amazon have refused to yank an NRA public relations channel from their streaming services.

While companies worry if it will affect their bottom line, Johnson said it has no bearing on who she buys from.

“If it’s something that they believe they should stand behind it,” Johnson said. “Not going to change you I fly through. Just because that’s not something they support.”

