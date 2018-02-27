How first responders are trained to handle an active shooter situation

A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
The drive-thru worker said the man shot her in the face with a paintball gun because the frappe machine wasn't working.More >
The drive-thru worker said the man shot her in the face with a paintball gun because the frappe machine wasn't working.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
A man accused of posing as a young boy on Instagram and soliciting inappropriate photos from young female students has been arrested and charged with child pornography.More >
A man accused of posing as a young boy on Instagram and soliciting inappropriate photos from young female students has been arrested and charged with child pornography.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >