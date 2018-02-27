BREAKING: Middle school closed Wednesday after threat - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Middle school closed Wednesday after threat

By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain announced Tuesday evening classes are canceled at Thompson Middle School Wednesday after a threat.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, McClain said someone from the school's administration received an anonymous call from someone threatening to "shoot up the building." 

The post on Saginaw Public Schools' Facebook page said the district is working with the Saginaw Police Department to investigate the origin of the threat. The scheduled half-day for parent-teacher conferences is now canceled for Wednesday as a precautionary measure. The conferences will be rescheduled.

