David Custer receives RUBY Award

TV5’s David Custer was one of the recipients of this year's RUBY Awards.

The award recognizes young professionals who excel in their career and live or work in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

This year was the 13th year for the annual award, presented by 1st State Bank.

David was recognized for his work at WNEM as well as his work to raise money for local charities.

David was among 10 recipients of the award. The other recipients include Jenifer Acosta, Erin Andrus, Amy Buben, Justin Lipscomb, Panchanan Maiti, Adam McCauley, Sheruni Ratnabalasuriar, Ryan Smith and Michael Zehnder.

The award ceremony took place at Apple Mountain on Feb. 27.

