Company creates bullet resistant technology for backpacks

As school threats continue to occur more often following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, many parents are looking for new ways to ensure their student's safety.

There's new technology that can turn any backpack into a shield.

"With what's happened lately, there's been a huge uptick in demand for civilian gear - especially for students," said Billy Gibbons, with Veterans Manufacturing. "It's sort of heartbreaking, but it's what we do. If I could do anything as a good father it's protect my kids."

That is why Veterans Manufacturing is making bullet resistant plates.

"We don't want to change the kids. We want to keep them as innocent as possible for as long as possible. So, whether it's a little Spider-Man or a Disney, whatever they have, you take their backpack and you just add this one pound plate," Gibbons said.

He said the smallest plate can stop any pistol and 95 percent of shotguns.

TV5 put the plate to the test. Out of 16 rounds fired at the backpack, zero bullets penetrated.

The company even has a bullet resistant clipboard.

