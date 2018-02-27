Study: Flushing schools among safest in MI

Student safety is a top priority for any school, but one Mid-Michigan district is being recognized for being one of the top security role models.

Flushing Community Schools was just named the 14th safest in the state by Niche.

"I like that. I like our school being safe. It's top tier, top of the line. I don't want anything to happen to these guys. So, 14's good," said Rorke Landis, Flushing High School student.

Landis and his buddies on the basketball team were happy to hear their school outranked everyone else in the Mid-Michigan area when it comes to safety. However, they said it was not unexpected.

"I'm not surprised because we have security guards all over the school and we have a police officer and a dog," said Daniel Shaheen, student.

It's a feeling some students in schools across the nation have been missing since the tragic mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"We started something promoting positive behaviors with the students. We call it PPSC, promoting positive school culture and also we really get to know our students. I think that's part of the deal," said Don Calix, math teacher at Flushing High School.

Calix said they also dot their Is and cross their Ts when it comes to preparing their students and staff for emergency situations. He said there's no other place he'd rather work.

"You gotta work somewhere, but I'm lucky to be working at this place," Calix said.

Every school in the state was involved in this study. If you want to see where your school ranks, click here.

