Big Ten releases all conference teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference unveiled the men’s basketball All-Conference teams and individual award winners on Monday night on BTN Live. A total of 16 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and media, while another 14 students were awarded honorable mention status.



The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.



The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is attached and below.



2017-18 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

FIRST TEAM

MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE

Tony Carr, Penn State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

SECOND TEAM

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Isaac Haas, Purdue

HONORABLE MENTION

Leron Black, Illinois

Robert Johnson, Indiana

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Kevin Huerter, Maryland

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Nate Mason, Minnesota

Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Mike Watkins, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Bruno Fernando, Maryland

JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

Brad Davison, Wisconsin

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE

Josh Reaves, Penn State

Mike Watkins, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Duncan Robinson, Michigan

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS



2017-18 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Aaron Jordan, Illinois; Collin Hartman, Indiana; Nicholas Baer, Iowa; Michal Cekovsky, Maryland; Duncan Robinson, Michigan; Tum Tum Nairn Jr., Michigan State; Dupree McBrayer, Minnesota; Evan Taylor, Nebraska; Gavin Skelly, Northwestern; Andrew Dakich, Ohio State; Julian Moore, Penn State; P.J. Thompson, Purdue; Mike Williams, Rutgers; Aaron Moesch, Wisconsin.



2017-18 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE

KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE

Tony Carr, Penn State

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

SECOND TEAM

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

Vincent Edwards, Purdue

THIRD TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Nick Ward, Michigan State

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Isaac Haas, Purdue

HONORABLE MENTION

Leron Black, Illinois

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Tyler Cook, Iowa

Kevin Huerter, Maryland

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan

Nate Mason, Minnesota

Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska

Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern

Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

Mike Watkins, Penn State

Dakota Mathias, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

