Big Ten releases all conference teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference unveiled the men’s basketball All-Conference teams and individual award winners on Monday night on BTN Live. A total of 16 students were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and media, while another 14 students were awarded honorable mention status.
The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
The awards are voted on by conference coaches and a select media panel. The complete list of All-Conference honorees and individual award winners is attached and below.
2017-18 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
FIRST TEAM
MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE
Tony Carr, Penn State
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
Isaac Haas, Purdue
HONORABLE MENTION
Leron Black, Illinois
Robert Johnson, Indiana
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Kevin Huerter, Maryland
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Nate Mason, Minnesota
Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Mike Watkins, Penn State
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Bruno Fernando, Maryland
JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State
Brad Davison, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
JAREN JACKSON JR., MICHIGAN STATE
Josh Reaves, Penn State
Mike Watkins, Penn State
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:
Duncan Robinson, Michigan
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS
2017-18 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees
Aaron Jordan, Illinois; Collin Hartman, Indiana; Nicholas Baer, Iowa; Michal Cekovsky, Maryland; Duncan Robinson, Michigan; Tum Tum Nairn Jr., Michigan State; Dupree McBrayer, Minnesota; Evan Taylor, Nebraska; Gavin Skelly, Northwestern; Andrew Dakich, Ohio State; Julian Moore, Penn State; P.J. Thompson, Purdue; Mike Williams, Rutgers; Aaron Moesch, Wisconsin.
2017-18 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team
As selected by Media Voting Panel
FIRST TEAM
MILES BRIDGES, MICHIGAN STATE
KEITA BATES-DIOP, OHIO STATE
Tony Carr, Penn State
Carsen Edwards, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
SECOND TEAM
Juwan Morgan, Indiana
Moritz Wagner, Michigan
Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
Vincent Edwards, Purdue
THIRD TEAM
Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Nick Ward, Michigan State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Isaac Haas, Purdue
HONORABLE MENTION
Leron Black, Illinois
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Jordan Bohannon, Iowa
Tyler Cook, Iowa
Kevin Huerter, Maryland
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Michigan
Nate Mason, Minnesota
Isaac Copeland Jr., Nebraska
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
Dererk Pardon, Northwestern
Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio State
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
Mike Watkins, Penn State
Dakota Mathias, Purdue
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS
Copyright Big Ten Conference 2018. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.