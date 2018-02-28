Fire victim saved by trooper, police officer recalls near-death experience

A fire victim is opening up about her near-death experience.

The Bridgeport duplex of Patricia Rance caught fire two weeks ago.

She made it out alive, thanks to a state trooper and Bridgeport police officer who rushed inside and pulled her to safety.

She vaguely remembers them reassuring she was going to be OK.

"And at that point, I remember nothing else until two days later when I wake up at the Hurley Burn Center and that's when I realized the severity of the fire,” Rance said.

She said the fire was contained to the kitchen and hallway, but there was smoke and water damage throughout.

"I was able to go back into the house on Saturday. It was quite emotional to see the damage and the loss of memories,” Rance said.

Rance is recovering at a hotel with injuries to her lungs and throat.

