Freeland schools invite parents to review emergency action plan - WNEM TV 5

Freeland schools invite parents to review emergency action plan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FREELAND, MI (WNEM) -

Amid the Florida high school massacre and an up rise in school threats locally, one school district is taking precautionary measures.

The Freeland Community School District invites parents and community members to part take in reviewing an emergency action plan.

Police will be there to go over safety procedures.

It will be held at the Freeland High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.