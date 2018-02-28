Freeland schools invite parents to review emergency action plan

Amid the Florida high school massacre and an up rise in school threats locally, one school district is taking precautionary measures.

The Freeland Community School District invites parents and community members to part take in reviewing an emergency action plan.

Police will be there to go over safety procedures.

It will be held at the Freeland High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

