High-speed chase caught on camera in Michigan

A typical traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase.

Officer Matt Scott with the Richland Police Department was behind the suspect's jeep around 8:30 Tuesday morning.

He noticed the female driver had an obstructed view, ran her plates, and learned the vehicle's registered owner had a felony warrant.

Scott tried to pull her over.

“It looked like the vehicle was getting ready to slow down so I could conduct my stop. Once we approached McDonald's, the vehicle just decided to accelerate away, failing to stop,” Scott said.

The woman led Scott up to Barry County. At that point he said he considered ending the chase for safety reasons.

“I can estimate approximately speeds over 90 miles an hour or even close to 100 miles an hour for the suspect,” Scott said.

Once in Barry County, the Barry Township Police Chief was ready with spike strips.

“The police chief did deploy his spike strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspect actually recognized the spike strips, made a complete stop and the sides and decided to throw it into reverse,” Scott said. “When she actually threw it into reverse I knew that she definitely didn't want to be caught at that point.”

The chase headed back into Kalamazoo County, where sheriff's deputies were waiting with another set of spike strips.

This time, the woman hit them.

She stopped not far down the road and was finally arrested.

The suspect was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail and Richland police will be seeking several charges, including fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and reckless driving.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.