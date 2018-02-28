SVSU to hold candlelight vigil in honor of student killed in double-murder suicide

Saginaw Valley State University plans to remember one of its own killed in a tragic double murder-suicide.

Students have organized a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Katie Bonini of Sebewaing.

>>Related: Sebewaing honors lives lost in shocking double murder-suicide<<

Organizers said they want to pay tribute to Katie and to raise awareness of domestic violence.It'll be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. in the campus courtyard.

Police said Bonini and her mother were shot and killed by her father before he turned the gun on himself.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.