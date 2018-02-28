Camera catches man dumping body in Michigan

A surveillance camera recorded a man dragging the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in Detroit. Authorities say he killed her before moving her body.

"I'm scared, I don't like to come outside, because that could have been me,” said witness Elizabeth Strickland.

It was Strickland’s first day working at the Royal Car Wash on Plymouth and Winthrop on the west side. At first, she didn't think twice as the man walked by.

"We weren't really paying no attention 'cause he's kinda off 'til we seen the naked lady,” Strickland said.

Strickland said she will never forget what she witnessed Monday afternoon.

"I seen a guy that brought a body from out of nowhere and dropped her right there and then he tried to run,” she said.

She said he took off down the alley toward a nearby gas station.

"I flagged the police down, and the police got him. He tried to run but I seen him drop a body right there yesterday and I'm glad the got him 'cause I pointed him out, I'm glad they got him,” Strickland said.

The victim is a 58-year-old mother of two and may be homeless.

Police said she died from trauma to the body.

"She was naked and it was sad,” Strickland said.

Detroit police believe the man killed the woman before being recorded moving her body.

"Feel real bad. And I feel loss for the family,” Strickland said.

A suspect is in custody and is awaiting charges in the death.

