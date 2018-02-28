Flood waters delay heart attack victim's arrival at hospital

A Michigan grandfather is thankful to be alive and recovering after flood waters caused an hour delay in medical treatment for a heart attack.

Just a couple days ago, Jennifer Neeley and James Johnson were desperately trying to save their property and using a boat to get around their downtown Kalamazoo neighborhood.

The water has since receded and their daughter can ride her bike out on the street again. The small piece of good news comes after a series of unfortunate events.

"The water just went down and it's mud, mud everywhere,” Neeley said.

They've just started to sort through their damaged belongings.

"I went around and picked up everything I could and got it to dry land,” Johnson said.

Things only get worse.

Neeley’s 61-year-old father is recovering from a heart attack that happened on Sunday when waters were still high.

She said it took the ambulance an hour to get him to the hospital.

"They ended up rushing him up there and they had to take a detour and go all the way around Oakland because they couldn't make it to Bronson,” Neeley said.

Fortunately, her father is going to be OK.

“He said try not to have a heart attack when there’s a historic flood,” Neeley joked.

Now that flood waters have gone down, the family can continue their search for Gunner - their beloved family dog who's been missing for three weeks.

"It’s overwhelming but I've got good neighbors and good people that are coming forward,” Johnson said.

Many people on Riverside Avenue have had their gas shut off and are using space heaters to generate heat.

They are hoping to receive some aid from city or state officials.

Copyright 2018 CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.