Another round of wintry weather for Mid-Michigan

With having good amounts of sunshine today, this help raise temperatures in record breaking territories for the second day in a row!

Records

Flint: New : 61 degrees Old : 58 degrees (2016)

Saginaw- New : 59 degrees Old : 55 degrees (2016)

So even though it was a fairly pleasant day, the winds of change are knocking on the door and tomorrow will be a return to our winter reality. Check out the full forecast below!

Tonight

Clouds will really begin to take over as the evening goes on, preceding a healthier round of mixed precipitation arriving on Thursday. While shower chances overnight aren't quite zero, most should stay dry until daybreak tomorrow.

Lows will be cooler than the last few nights, but still mild in the 30s. Winds will be staying out of the northeast at 6-12 mph. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like the 20's in most areas. Do grab the jacket venturing out this evening.

Thursday

A mixed bag of precipitation will be approaching the I-69 corridor from the south through tomorrow morning toward the morning commute and spread northward throughout the morning. Temperature evolution will be critical tomorrow, which will determine just how fast we changeover from rain to snow. Latest consensus have precipitation changing over to a mix and snow very quickly, especially the further north you are. Keep track of your local temperature and sky condition here!

By the afternoon hours, it does appear that we'll be making the change in all areas. Once snow arrives, we'll likely see this continue into the evening hours before eventually coming to an end late Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday.

Snowfall accumulations are likely in parts of Mid-Michigan, but the exact placement of those totals are still subject to change until the storm gets underway on Thursday morning . Exact storm track, timing of a rain snow switch, and how efficiently snow can accumulate on some warm surfaces from the last couple of days are the big question marks.

Here's the latest on what we're predicting for totals. The latest trends have more significant totals further towards the south and into the Thumb. A good 1-3" look possible near the I-69 corridor and into the Tri-Cities. Areas inbetween and into the Thumb, totals look to be higher around 3-5". From the Tri-Cities; points north and west, there looks to be a sharp cut off in totals, anywhere from a trace to 1-2". We have our snowfall outlook pictured below.

Note: Image may not be visible on mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

These totals, like mentioned earlier, are subjected to change as this storm moves closer and closer to our region. Stay with WNEM TV5 as we will continue to update our forecast for the timing and amounts of snow that you can expect in your area.

Have a great Wednesday evening everyone!

