March arrives with a blast back to Winter

The final day of February delivered up a bonus round of sunshine and warm temperatures thanks to a disturbance that fell apart. High temperatures broke records again, but don't let yourself be lulled into a false sense of security. March is bringing Winter with it when it arrives on Thursday.

Wednesday's Records

Flint: New : 61 degrees Old : 58 degrees (2016)

Saginaw- New : 60 degrees Old : 55 degrees (2016)

Overnight

Thanks to a passing cold front, the Spring warmth has already left us tonight, and conditions will continue to go downhill toward morning. Clouds will pile in more and more from the south and west, eventually giving way to a wave of rain and snow that will push into the I-69 corridor by the morning commute.

Overnight lows will fall to the low and middle 30s, setting the stage for tomorrow's wintry weather. Increasing northeast winds will make it feel more like the 20s at times.

Thursday

An area of low pressure will continue to gain strength as it spreads east across Illinois and Indiana early Thursday. Morning commuters along I-69 will be on the front lines, greeted by a mixture of rain, snow and sleet as they head out the door. That activity will spread farther north and east during the remainder of the morning, and will prove to be the least of our concerns.

Forecasts have been challenging for this event so far, with a large degree of disagreement surrounding the storm's track, degree of mixing, and timing. Fortunately, a clearer trend is beginning to emerge with the storm looking more and more likely to take a more southerly route through the Great Lakes region.

Here's what all of that means. Low pressure, while strengthening, will likely track across northern Indiana and Ohio over the balance of Thursday. That will push the initial mixed precipitation north and eastward from I-69 toward the Tri-Cities and Thumb. Folks north and west of Saginaw Bay will dodge the worst of the event, but will likely see a few snowflakes stray their way. Temperatures for most of the day will be hovering in the low to middle 30s, possibly near 40 in a few isolated spots. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph at times.

During the afternoon, colder air will begin to spill in aloft, and begin to change any lingering mixed precipitation over to a heavy, wet snow. This will persist through most of the evening, eventually coming to an end around midnight as the storm departs to our east. Remember, this time around the snow will be much heavier and slushy, so shoveling it will be much more strenuous. Take your time, and take plenty of breaks as you head out to clear your driveways and sidewalks.

Numerous factors will play into how much snow accumulates on where on Thursday. The storm's exact track will be the primary player, dictating the northward extent of the accumulating snow. This storm follows 2 days of unseasonably warm weather, leading to a warmer ground, which is also still largely waterlogged from last week's rain. Lastly, temperatures will generally hover a few degrees above freezing, even as we change over to snow. All of this combined, will lead to a high degree of variability from location to location.

That in mind, we expect to see a sharp cutoff in snowfall north and west of the Tri-Cities and Saginaw Bay. A slushy 2"-4" is expected across most of the Thumb, I-69 corridor, and into the Bay City and Saginaw areas. Isolated areas of southern Genesee and Shiawassee Counties could pick up as much as 4"-6" of snow, but this will depend on how efficiently the snow is able to coat the ground before melting.

Check the included graphic for the full breakdown, and continue to check back for updates as we continue to monitor forecast trends.

