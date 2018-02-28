Quiet Wednesday, but wintry mess looms for Thursday

It's been hard to complain about the weather this week in Mid-Michigan with loads of sunshine and mild temperatures that reached the 50s and 60s yesterday afternoon. While today will be quite pleasant as well, the winds of change are knocking on the door and tomorrow will be a return to our winter reality.

Today & Tonight

Skies have a few clouds this morning, but overall, things are still fairly quiet around Mid-Michigan to start our Wednesday. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s out the door, so we're pretty mild too.

With our mild start, expect another day with highs in the 50s in most areas. The exception could be some of our northern counties and areas near the lakeshore, which could see highs top out in the 40s.

Skies should feature a decent amount of sunshine again today, but there will be more cloud cover than we've seen the last couple of days. We should avoid wet weather from those clouds in most areas today, but there is an isolated chance of a light shower.

This would be mainly near the I-69 corridor later this afternoon and evening. If a shower does develop, we're expecting that to be on the lighter side.

Clouds will really begin to take over as the evening goes on, preceding a healthier round of wet weather arriving on Thursday. While shower chances overnight aren't quite zero, most should stay dry until daybreak tomorrow. Lows will be cooler than the last few nights, but still mild in the 30s.

Thursday

Rain will be approaching the I-69 corridor from the south through tomorrow morning toward the morning commute and spread northward throughout the morning. Temperature evolution will be critical tomorrow, which will determine just how fast we changeover from rain to snow.

By the afternoon hours, it does appear that we'll be making the change in all areas. Once snow arrives, we'll likely see that continue into the evening hours before eventually coming to an end late Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday.

Snowfall accumulations are likely in parts of Mid-Michigan, but the exact placement of those totals are still subject to plenty of change until the storm gets underway on Thursday morning . Exact storm track, timing of a rain snow switch, and how efficiently snow can accumulate on some warm surfaces from the last couple of days are the big question marks.

Snowfall accumulations of 3-5" look possible near the I-69 corridor extending north and east into the Thumb, with totals around 2-4" in the Tri-Cities and 1-3" off to the north and west of there. We have our snowfall outlook pictured below.

