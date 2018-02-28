Morning Moment: Video allegedly shows police chief smoking weed

A city is hashing out the details after a man sworn to uphold the law was allegedly caught in a video breaking it.

Police Chief Shane Flynt of Mississippi was caught on camera smoking what he implies is marijuana.

"I'm only chief of police in Lumberton that likes to smoke weed," Flynt said while holding a pipe, the video shows.

While it's unclear when the video was recorded, Christmas music can be heard in the background at times.

"I love Rudolph the red nose reindeers," Flynt said in the recording.

Also in the background, you can see what appears to be Flynt's chief uniform. Using vulgar language and a broken pipe, he laughs about being the chief of police and being high.

"If this ain't no cool (expletive)," Flynt said in the video. "Who the coolest here? Me! I'm the coolest here."

When a local TV5 reporter gave Flynt the chance to explain himself, he didn’t do himself any favors.

Reporter: I can show it to you. Flynt: I'm not aware of any of that. Reporter: You haven't seen the video? Flynt: No, sir, I’m not aware of it. Reporter: Would you like to see the video? Flynt: No, sir. Reporter: We have the video, would you like to see it?

Limited kinds of marijuana are only legal for medical reasons in Mississippi.

The mayor said the city will be taking action.

