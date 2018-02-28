#WantedWednesday: Have you seen Dianna Hammond? - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Have you seen Dianna Hammond?

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.

Midland Police Department said 37-year-old Dianna Marie Hammond is wanted for two felony warrants, including shoplifting and larceny from a building.

Hammond is described as 5’2” tall and approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair (blonde pictured) and blue eyes.

Police said she goes by the alias of Angela McNary or Dianna Totten.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police at 839-4713.

