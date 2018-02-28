WantedWednesday: Have you seen Dianna Hammond?

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.

Midland Police Department said 37-year-old Dianna Marie Hammond is wanted for two felony warrants, including shoplifting and larceny from a building.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Hammond is described as 5’2” tall and approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair (blonde pictured) and blue eyes.

Police said she goes by the alias of Angela McNary or Dianna Totten.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police at 839-4713.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.