BREAKING: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Michigan man

A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
A local priest has gone before a judge, accused of multiple sex crimes.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Two Michigan men have been charged for allegedly running a human trafficking operation.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother told to come back the next day for their emergency clinic appointment. For Ellie-May, there wouldn't be a next day.More >
A surveillance camera recorded a man dragging the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in Detroit.More >
A surveillance camera recorded a man dragging the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in Detroit.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
Three people who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide in north St. Louis County overnight have been identified.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
A Mid-Michigan doctor learns his fate after admitting to defrauding health insurers.More >
Class at Thompson Middle School in Saginaw are closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 after an anonymous caller threatened to shoot the school up.More >
Class at Thompson Middle School in Saginaw are closed Wednesday, Feb. 28 after an anonymous caller threatened to shoot the school up.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
The emoji of hands pressed together could mean ‘thank you or ‘I’ll pray for you’ or ‘I’m begging here.’ It’s hard to know for sure. But these fun little symbols are now causing not-so-fun issues.More >
Milwaukee police had to bust into a truck Tuesday after a concerned caller told officers a dog inside had been abandoned for at least four days.More >
Milwaukee police had to bust into a truck Tuesday after a concerned caller told officers a dog inside had been abandoned for at least four days.More >
The drive-thru worker said the man shot her in the face with a paintball gun because the frappe machine wasn't working.More >
The drive-thru worker said the man shot her in the face with a paintball gun because the frappe machine wasn't working.More >