BREAKING: Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Michigan man

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a missing Michigan man.

Officials are asking for your help tracking down 32-year-old Albert Mammah. Police said he went missing Saturday, Feb. 24 when he learned his family was trying to serve a petition on him for mental evaluation.

"Mammah is suffering from extreme paranoia and may be aggressive," a release from police said.

Investigators believe he is driving a 2006 silver BMW sedan with Michigan plate CLX0392. He was last seen at his father's home in Wesley Chapel, Florida wearing a black jogging shirt with red and black athletic shoes.

If you have seen him, call the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

