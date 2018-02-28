Spectrum outage impacting various states

Spectrum, formerly Charter Spectrum, is reporting a phone outage affecting various states.

Issues have been reported on downdetector.com since 8:50 a.m.

At this point, there is no word on when the issue will be resolved.

TV5 was also impacted by the outage but we were able to start receiving calls again at around 10:30 a.m.

