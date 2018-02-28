'Stay off the ice!' 2 rescued in Roscommon County - WNEM TV 5

'Stay off the ice!' 2 rescued in Roscommon County

Posted: Updated:
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office
Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office Source: Roscommon County Sheriff's Office
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to stay off the ice.

This after rescue crews responded to two people that went through the ice on Lake Saint Helen Tuesday evening.

The pair were brought back to shore with help of an airboat.

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.