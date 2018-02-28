Fenton mother's post about car safety goes viral after erratic crash

A Mid-Michigan mother is warning parents about the dangers of allowing young children to sit in the front seat or without car seats.

The Facebook post by Stefanie Geilhart of Fenton has been shared more than 450 times. Geilhart said she and her daughter, Teagan, were heading home from the hair salon when she stopped at the light on South Long Lake Road at the intersection of N. LeRoy Street.

“When the light turned green I pulled up right to the white sidewalk line,” Geilhart said in the post. “I sat for what felt like 10 seconds after the light turned green, but for some odd reason I did not turn. I just sat there.”

Geilhart said she and her daughter were joking about buying chocolate at the gas station nearby when the 9-year-old yelled out.

“Next thing I know my daughter says, ‘Oh My God Mom’ in a weird calm voice and I just happened to look to my left and a car was FLYING about 40+mph on the grass between the telephone poles going South heading straight for my van on Leroy street,” Geilhart wrote. “It happened so fast.”

Geilhart said the SUV missed her vehicle by inches.

“I sat in disbelief & literally let the scene play out in my head & became mad at myself as I visioned my van being totaled & Teagan going through the window covered in blood,” Geilhart wrote.

The mother followed the SUV driven by a woman in her early 50s. She called 911 as the driver allegedly sped through a red light, dodging cars and incoming traffic.

“We quickly approach the intersection of E. Silver Lake and N Leroy Street and to my disbelief I find the Silver SUV SMASHED at the intersection!” Geilhart wrote.

Geilhart said the driver of the SUV was screaming in the middle of the intersection as police arrived.

“I roll down my window & this lady is screaming in the middle of the intersection ‘I am monster, F*** you!’ She is jumping up & down pointing at her car as if she is excited and just kept repeating ‘I am a Monster, I did it!’” Geilhart wrote.

Geilhart said she spoke with a couple who was walking their dogs and they told her the woman tried to run them over.

She also admitted in the post she let her daughter sit in the front seat when she should have made her sit in the back. She is reminding parents always to put their children in car seats.

“I know a few people who have had children die in preventable car accidents due to the absence of proper car seat.” she wrote.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Hurley Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, police said. It's unclear if she is facing any charges.

