Essexville police take on 'Dementor' at Smith Park

When it came down to it, a Mid-Michigan police department was ready to take on one of the Earth's most foulest creatures.

The Essexville Public Safety Department said in a Facebook post that they received a call Wednesday morning from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a “Dementor” in Smith Park.

“This is particularly concerning since everyone knows muggles can’t see dementors and because our only officer able to perform the Patronus charm is off duty,” the department joked in their post.

Everyone knows if you get too close to a Dementor every good feeling, every happy memory will be sucked out of you.

Luckily, it was only a trash bag hanging from a tree.

“The Ministry of Magic assures us that all dementors are accounted for at Azkaban,” the department said.

