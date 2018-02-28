Three CMU Greek life organizations suspended

Three Central Michigan University Greek life organizations have been suspended since the fall semester.

Fraternity’s Phi Kappa Tau and Pi Kappa Phi, and sorority Sigma Lambda Gamma, are all suspended because of allegations that CMU takes very seriously

The suspensions mean the university no longer recognizes these Greek organizations.

“We have students in our communities doing great things, but unfortunately we do have a couple that put a bad light on the entire community,” said Damon Brown, student activities and involvement director.

CMU’s student activities director said Phi Kappa Tau was recently suspended for three years because of drinking in campus buildings during a scavenger hunt last fall.

“I know for sure there was some on campus locations and at one there was another student who was supplying and had to ask questions and then they were giving alcohol,” Brown said.

Phi Kappa Tau’s national organization released a statement that read in part, “Phi Kappa Tau takes very seriously any activity where its members or chapters are not in line with our commitment to being men of distinction. While it is painful to close a chapter, it is imperative to uphold our strong values and ideals.”

“Doesn’t surprise me, not at CMU. College students just like to push the limits. Not wise decisions of course,” said Tabitha Haney, student.

Both Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Lambda Gamma are suspended indefinitely.

CMU said Sigma Lambda Gamma was suspended by their national organization because of alleged hazing

“Unfortunately, across country you see a lot of stuff going on and we don’t want that to happen here at CMU. It takes one bad decision for something horrible to happen and that’s not what any student comes to CMU for,” Brown said.

Pi Kappa Phi is still under investigation by its national organization and CMU is not releasing any details.

