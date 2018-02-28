Man takes plea deal in Thanksgiving murder, arson

One of the men accused of killing a Mid-Michigan man has taken a plea deal.

Demarckeon M. Jackson appeared in court Tuesday. He admitted to being involved in the death of Steven Bouza.

The 59-year-old Bay City man died on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Jackson said he stood by as Bouza was killed by Rodrick Williams, who was a teenager at the time.

They tried to cover up the crime by setting the house on fire.

Jackson will spend at least 35 years in prison as part of his plea.

