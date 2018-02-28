Body cam video shows arrest of teen who brought loaded gun to school

Newly released body cam video from police shows the pursuit and arrest of an 18-year-old student who came to a Michigan school with a loaded gun.

A report from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Eric Knox came to Western Career Prep High School in January, but it wasn't to learn.

Investigators said Knox walked the halls with a backpack looking for someone.

A teacher told him he was suspended and not allowed at school.

According to the report, Knox told the teacher, "Stop following me or I'm going to fire on you."

The school called authorities and deputies found him outside the school.

"You're not free to leave, we're still questioning you,” a police officer was heard saying in the video.

Body camera footage from the sheriff's office showed Knox struggling with deputies.

"You're going to get tazed. You have a warrant. Put your hands behind your back,” the officer said.

Moments later, Knox runs away, leading deputies on a chase.

"Just stop now. Don't make it so bad on yourself,” the officer said.

Deputies caught up to the teen at a gas station, tazed him and put him in handcuffs.

"Y'all tazed me about two, three times,” Knox said in the video.

The report said authorities found a loaded handgun in the teen’s backpack.

Investigators believe Knox went to school armed looking for a female student who he previously threatened with violence.

The girl didn't go to school that day because of the threats.

The 18-year-old was later charged with five felonies and is currently behind bars.

