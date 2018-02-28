Michigan family says district didn't address alleged assault - WNEM TV 5

Michigan family says district didn't address alleged assault

CALEDONIA, MI (AP) -

A Michigan family says a school district didn't properly respond to an alleged physical assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Duncan Lake Middle School student Adrien Mahoney was seeking hugs from fellow students for National Hug Day on Aug. 31. Mahoney asked a male student for a hug at a high school football game. She says he knocked her to the ground and struck her multiple times. Mahoney allegedly suffered a black eye.

Christine Yared, the Mahoneys' attorney, says school officials never informed her clients if the student was disciplined, just that they were looking into the matter.

Mahoney is a female, but wears clothing and has a haircut that's typically associated with males, which the family believes may be a factor in the district's inaction.

Officials say they can't comment on an ongoing investigation.

