Saginaw County urging residents impacted by flooding to call 211

Saginaw County Emergency Management is urging residents to call 211 and report if you were impacted by recent flooding.

While there are no established organizations providing assistance (other than for low-income residents) at this time, 211 will put your information into a database so you can be contacted should assistance become available in the future.

For more on what FEMA says you should do if you are impacted by flooding, click here.

