St. Charles student under investigation after alleged threat

A St. Charles student is under investigation after allegedly making a threat of violence directed at St. Charles middle school.

Superintendent Michael Decker told TV5 that St. Charles Police are investigating the threat, made on Feb. 27, directed at Anna M. Thurston Middle School.

Decker said the school learned of the threat today, and the student involved came forward and admitted it to school officials.

No classes have been canceled, and there is no increased police presence because law enforcement deemed the threat not credible.

Decker won’t identify the age or gender of the student involved but adds that disciplinary action is likely.

A formal statement was issued today, click here to read it.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.